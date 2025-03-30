‘Forensic analysis key in uncovering cause of Praveen’s death’: Retired CID SP U Rammohan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, investigation, and forensic evidence are crucial in determining whether the death of gospel preacher Pagadala Praveen Kumar was a result of a road accident or homicide, said U Rammohan, retired CID Superintendent of Police and former Vijayawada Intelligence SP.

With over four decades of experience in crime and forensic investigations in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rammohan shared his expertise with TNIE amidst growing curiosity in both Telugu states regarding the mysterious death of the 45-year-old evangelist, who was fatally injured while traveling from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram on the night of March 24.

Forensic experts, including pathologists and collision investigators, play a crucial role in determining whether a death is accidental or homicidal. They analyse the scene, vehicles, and victims, examining injury patterns, toxicology results, and relevant evidence, he explained.

According to Rammohan, the five fundamental steps of accident investigation are securing the accident scene safely, gathering and documenting findings, taking witness statements, analysing evidence, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.

Rammohan emphasised that forensic experts, investigation officers, and motor vehicle inspectors will collaborate to develop a strategy for forensic crime scene analysis and electronic gadget analysis. Typically, it takes two weeks to receive a conclusive report on whether a death is accidental or homicidal. While investigation teams can often determine the cause of death at the scene, sensational cases require a scientific approach to establish the truth.