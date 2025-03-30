‘Forensic analysis key in uncovering cause of Praveen’s death’: Retired CID SP U Rammohan

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Eyewitness accounts, CCTV footage, investigation, and forensic evidence are crucial in determining whether the death of gospel preacher Pagadala Praveen Kumar was a result of a road accident or homicide, said U Rammohan, retired CID Superintendent of Police and former Vijayawada Intelligence SP.
With over four decades of experience in crime and forensic investigations in undivided Andhra Pradesh, Rammohan shared his expertise with TNIE amidst growing curiosity in both Telugu states regarding the mysterious death of the 45-year-old evangelist, who was fatally injured while traveling from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram on the night of March 24.
Forensic experts, including pathologists and collision investigators, play a crucial role in determining whether a death is accidental or homicidal. They analyse the scene, vehicles, and victims, examining injury patterns, toxicology results, and relevant evidence, he explained.
According to Rammohan, the five fundamental steps of accident investigation are securing the accident scene safely, gathering and documenting findings, taking witness statements, analysing evidence, identifying root causes and implementing corrective actions.
Rammohan emphasised that forensic experts, investigation officers, and motor vehicle inspectors will collaborate to develop a strategy for forensic crime scene analysis and electronic gadget analysis. Typically, it takes two weeks to receive a conclusive report on whether a death is accidental or homicidal. While investigation teams can often determine the cause of death at the scene, sensational cases require a scientific approach to establish the truth.
Securing the crime scene promptly is essential to ensure access is restricted to authorised personnel only. This involves thoroughly documenting the scene through photographs and preserving physical evidence key for determining the root cause, according to Rammohan.
Locard’s Exchange Principle in forensic science states that a perpetrator inevitably brings something to the crime scene and takes something away. In this case, applying Locard’s principle can help determine whether the car collided with the motorcycle and fled. Rammohan noted that vehicle collisions often result in dents, caused by the force of impact compressing metal parts inward.
Forensic experts will visit the accident site to reconstruct the crime scene, a crucial step in the investigation, Rammohan explained. A post-mortem examination helps determine the cause of death, whether natural, accidental, suicidal, or homicidal. Through scientific investigation, experts can ascertain whether the motorcycle was intentionally or accidentally hit by a vehicle. In some cases, the deceased may have suffered a heart attack while driving, lost control, and died, Rammohan noted. An autopsy provides valuable information about the cause, manner, and time of death, as well as any underlying diseases, injuries, or factors like substance consumption that may have contributed to the death.
Furthermore, Rammohan stated that investigators can utilise Google Takeout to access a wide range of data, including emails, documents, photos, and location history.