RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Police are tracing the movements of pastor Pagadala Praveen Kumar in Vijayawada on March 24, focusing on his activities between 4 and 9 pm.

Authorities are scrutinising CCTV footage from various locations to determine if he met anyone or spent time in specific areas during his four to five-hour stay.

Giving details of the four-day probe into the death of Praveen to media here on Saturday, Eluru Range Inspector General GVG Ashok Kumar and East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore revealed that the CCTV footage was obtained from multiple locations. “Efforts are underway to collect private CCTV footage from Hyderabad and Vijayawada,” he said.

The police officials made it clear that four cars that passed the accident site have no connection with the incident. The drivers and owners of the four cars were questioned. It was revealed that the vehicles belonged to a family en route to the Subrahmanya Swamy temple, a Forest Range Officer’s family, a bio-product salesperson, and Kateru family.