Sunil Yadav sees threat to life from YSRCP leaders

KADAPA: Sunil Yadav, the A2 in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, has alleged that he faces a threat to his life from YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

Addressing the media at the YSR Press Club in Pulivendula on Saturday, Yadav questioned the objections to his decision to approach the police regarding the controversial film ‘Hathya’. He claimed the film portrayed both him and his mother in a demeaning manner.

He also pointed out that the film depicted only four individuals while omitting key figures such as Uday Kumar Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy, Shiva Shankar Reddy, and YS Avinash Reddy. He demanded to know why these individuals were left out of the narrative.

Yadav questioned why YSRCP leaders were strongly reacting to legal action against the film and hinted that the filmmakers would soon be exposed. Additionally, he criticised former Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy for making baseless statements.