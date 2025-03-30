TDP cadres protest against Tiruvuru MLA, demands Kolikapudi’s removal

VIJAYAWADA: A large number of TDP activists from the Tiruvuru Assembly constituency gathered at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, protesting against the alleged objectionable behaviour of their MLA, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao.

Chanting slogans of ‘Kolikapudi down down’, the party workers, primarily supporters of another leader, Ramesh Reddy, urged the party leadership to remove Kolikapudi from Tiruvuru.

In an attempt to pacify the agitated cadres, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao held discussions with key leaders from Tiruvuru and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Later, speaking to the media, Palla stated that party discipline is paramount and warned that those violating it, regardless of their position, would face consequences. He acknowledged that internal differences exist but assured that the Tiruvuru issue would be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, who had earlier threatened to resign as MLA if action was not taken against Ramesh Reddy in 48 hours, did not follow through even after his self-imposed deadline expired. When approached by reporters about his next move, he declined to comment.