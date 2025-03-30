TDP Mahanadu in Kadapa this year, reveals CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Extending his wishes to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and activists on the party’s 43rd formation day on Saturday, party supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed gratitude to all supporters for their unwavering loyalty.

Naidu announced that the Mahanadu will be held in Kadapa this year. Recalling NTR’s slogan that the party must always stand with the poor, he said the TDP would launch the P-4 programme to achieve this goal During a teleconference with over 60,000 TDP leaders and activists, Naidu remarked that while people celebrate different festivals, TDP Formation Day is a unifying event for all. He said the party had left an indelible mark on the hearts of the people.

“I bow my head before all the leaders and activists and salute those who have stood with the party for the past four decades,” he said. Naidu emphasised that the TDP operates with unique principles, stating, “We have been marching forward not for power or positions, but with the aim of advancing the Telugu community and ensuring that people come first.”