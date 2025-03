VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the very emergence of Telugu Desam is a big sensation in Indian politics, and that the party had taken birth only to uphold the self-respect of the entire Telugu community.

Exuding confidence that the TDP will remain as long as the Telugu community exists, Naidu said, “We are all heirs of the party but not leaders. Several parties have come and gone, but the TDP has stood out because we function in a totally different manner from other parties. If anyone pens the history of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, the entire focus will be pre and post formation of the TDP".

Addressing the TDP rank and file on the occasion of the 43rd Formation Day at the party headquarters on Saturday, Naidu said the party had overcome several challenges only because of the staunch support of the cadre. Those who vowed to eliminate the TDP had disappeared into oblivion, he observed.

In the entire world, it is only the TDP that has got the whole credit of coming to power within nine months of the formation, Naidu said and recalled that the former Chief Minister announced the formation of the party in Hyderabad after closely observing the political situation in Andhra Pradesh then.

Maintaining that the TDP is not a regional party, Naidu mentioned how it played a crucial role at the national level when the National Front was in power.