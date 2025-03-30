Ugadi Puraskaralu marred by mismanagement in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: After a five-year hiatus, the Ugadi Puraskaralu awards ceremony resumed, but was marred by miscommunication, irregularities, and last-minute notifications, causing trouble for recipients.

The event, scheduled for Sunday in Amaravati, intends to honour 86 personalities with the Kalaratna Award (Hamsa) (including a Rs 50,000 cash prize, a shawl, and a certificate) and 121 recipients with the Ugadi Puraskaralu (including Rs 10,000, a shawl, and a certificate).

However, allegations of favouritism and mismanagement by the AP State Creativity and Culture Commission drew backlash, with social media amplifying the controversy. Reports suggest that a contract employee played a key role in selecting awardees instead of officials, and a family member of a department staffer was allegedly included in the Kala Ratna list.

Further adding to the controversy, a memento meant for Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan during a poster release event was found to be identical to one previously presented to former CM YS Jagan, except for a flipped background and a swapped image.

The event also faced logistical issues, as some recipients were informed at the last minute. One nominee in Australia and another in New Delhi received short-notice calls, raising doubts about the credibility of the awards.

When contacted by TNIE, Regalla Mallikarjuna Rao, CEO of AP State Creativity and Culture Commission, denied all allegations.

Speaking on the delay, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Cultural Department) Ajay Jain, assured that the GO would be issued soon and that arrangements had been made for long-distance recipients. The department finally announced the official list at 5.45 pm on Saturday.