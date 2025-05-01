Agri research must benefit farmers on field: Andhra Minister Lavu

GUNTUR: Stressing the importance of taking innovations from lab to land, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday emphasised that agricultural research must directly benefit farmers by reducing input costs and combating crop diseases.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of Acharya NG Ranga and recalled his pioneering contributions to Indian agriculture and rural development. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) campus in Guntur, he lauded the university’s distinguished history, strong infrastructure, and dedicated scientific community.

“Institutions like ANGRAU should strive to make their research accessible and practical. The technologies and findings developed here must empower farmers on the ground,” he said, adding that scalable, pest-resistant solutions are critical for large-scale implementation.