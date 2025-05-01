Agri research must benefit farmers on field: Andhra Minister Lavu

GUNTUR: Stressing the importance of taking innovations from lab to land, Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday emphasised that agricultural research must directly benefit farmers by reducing input costs and combating crop diseases.
He paid floral tributes to the statue of Acharya NG Ranga and recalled his pioneering contributions to Indian agriculture and rural development. Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) campus in Guntur, he lauded the university’s distinguished history, strong infrastructure, and dedicated scientific community.
“Institutions like ANGRAU should strive to make their research accessible and practical. The technologies and findings developed here must empower farmers on the ground,” he said, adding that scalable, pest-resistant solutions are critical for large-scale implementation.
Highlighting upcoming initiatives, he announced a proposed Krishi Vigyan Kendra (Agricultural Science Centre) in the Palnadu region, aimed at farmer training and dissemination of agri-innovation. “The proposal is awaiting financial approval, and we are confident of moving forward soon,” he affirmed.
He also provided an update on the Indo-Israel agriculture project at Nekarikallu, stating that construction is in its final phase and the centre will be operational shortly. The project aims to introduce advanced Israeli farming and water management techniques to local farmers.
In addition, the MP spoke about cooperative models to support farmers through collective marketing and access to resources. “We are formulating strategies through cooperative societies to ensure benefits reach the grassroots level,” he said.
The Diamond Jubilee celebrations, marking 60 years of ANGRAU’s contributions to agricultural education and research, have concluded on Wednesday. Several dignitaries, university officials, and agricultural experts attended the event, reflecting on the institution’s legacy and future goals for sustainable development.