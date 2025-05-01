Amaravati: Revival of a dream capital

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s long-delayed capital city project, is set to resume full-fledged construction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to re-inaugurate development works on May 2. The project, which had stalled for years, is being revived under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘People’s Capital’ vision as a model of sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven urban growth.
Capital region spans 217 sq km
Planned across 217.23 sq km on the left bank of the Krishna River in Guntur district, the capital area comprises land voluntarily pooled by over 29,000 farmers, covering 34,000 acres. Amaravati will feature nine integrated sub-cities focused on administration, economy, education, and public health.
Govt & administrative hub
A ‘Government City’ will house major institutions, including a seven-storey High Court, a 50-storey Secretariat, and four 42-storey HOD (Heads of Departments) towers. Infrastructure works worth Rs 49,040 crore will be launched during the Prime Minister’s visit, while Rs 63,000 crore worth of projects have already been cleared by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).
Symbolic and functional core
A 250-metre, inverted lily-shaped Assembly Tower will rise at the city’s heart. The three-storey complex will host the Legislative Assembly and Council, with a public gallery on the second floor. Outside the 40–50 annual legislative sitting days, the tower—along with its top-floor viewing deck—will be open to visitors, offering panoramic views of Amaravati and Vijayawada.
Roads, utilities and flood protection
To ensure seamless connectivity, the government is laying 350 km of trunk roads integrated with underground utilities and smart infrastructure. The Krishna River embankment will be reinforced, and six reservoirs constructed to manage flood inflows.
Smart, sustainable urban growth
Billed as India’s first truly green-blue capital, 30% of Amaravati’s area is reserved for greenery and water bodies. The city aims to meet 30% of its projected 2,700 MW energy demand through solar and wind power. Solar panels will be mandatory on one-third of government buildings. Features include GIS-based land management, smart signage, an ICT command centre, and mobile apps for grievance redressal. APCRDA is also reviving its Socio-Economic Master Plan.
Inclusive growth and farmer partnership
The Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) provided returnable plots, pensions, and welfare benefits to farmers who contributed land. Over 5,000 EWS (Economically Weaker Section) houses have been allotted, with 2,000 more under construction. Skill training for 17,000 individuals aims to generate 12,000 employment opportunities.
World-class education and innovation hub
Institutions like SRM, VIT-AP, Amrita University, and the National Institute of Design are operational, serving over 22,000 students. BITS Pilani and XLRI are also setting up campuses. A dedicated ‘Knowledge City’ will host universities, research centres, and skill hubs.
Legal status and expansion plans
The State is pursuing Central notification to formally recognise Amaravati as the capital, following discussions between Naidu and land-pooling farmers seeking legal safeguards. MA&UD P Narayana announced plans to acquire 30,000–40,000 more acres for economic growth, including 2,500 acres each for a pollution-free industrial zone and an international sports city, and 5,000 acres for a proposed international airport.
Funding, global ties, and self-sustaining model
The Rs 65,000 crore capital revival plan will be funded through Central aid, including Rs 15,000 crore from the World Bank and ADB, and Rs 11,000 crore from HUDCO loans. Talks are ongoing with Germany’s KfW Bank for an additional Rs 5,000 crore. Repayments will be made by auctioning 4,000 acres after land value stabilises. Importantly, no public tax revenue will be used. To attract private investment, APCRDA is leveraging land monetisation, forming Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), and launching a global branding campaign.