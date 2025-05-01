Amaravati: Revival of a dream capital

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh’s long-delayed capital city project, is set to resume full-fledged construction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to re-inaugurate development works on May 2. The project, which had stalled for years, is being revived under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘People’s Capital’ vision as a model of sustainable, inclusive, and tech-driven urban growth.

Capital region spans 217 sq km

Planned across 217.23 sq km on the left bank of the Krishna River in Guntur district, the capital area comprises land voluntarily pooled by over 29,000 farmers, covering 34,000 acres. Amaravati will feature nine integrated sub-cities focused on administration, economy, education, and public health.

Govt & administrative hub

A ‘Government City’ will house major institutions, including a seven-storey High Court, a 50-storey Secretariat, and four 42-storey HOD (Heads of Departments) towers. Infrastructure works worth Rs 49,040 crore will be launched during the Prime Minister’s visit, while Rs 63,000 crore worth of projects have already been cleared by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

Symbolic and functional core

A 250-metre, inverted lily-shaped Assembly Tower will rise at the city’s heart. The three-storey complex will host the Legislative Assembly and Council, with a public gallery on the second floor. Outside the 40–50 annual legislative sitting days, the tower—along with its top-floor viewing deck—will be open to visitors, offering panoramic views of Amaravati and Vijayawada.

Roads, utilities and flood protection

To ensure seamless connectivity, the government is laying 350 km of trunk roads integrated with underground utilities and smart infrastructure. The Krishna River embankment will be reinforced, and six reservoirs constructed to manage flood inflows.

Smart, sustainable urban growth

Billed as India’s first truly green-blue capital, 30% of Amaravati’s area is reserved for greenery and water bodies. The city aims to meet 30% of its projected 2,700 MW energy demand through solar and wind power. Solar panels will be mandatory on one-third of government buildings. Features include GIS-based land management, smart signage, an ICT command centre, and mobile apps for grievance redressal. APCRDA is also reviving its Socio-Economic Master Plan.