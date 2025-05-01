AP government allocates 421 posts under sports quota in Mega DSC-2025; online applications open from May 2

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has officially released a notification allocating 421 posts under the 3 per cent sports quota in the upcoming Mega DSC-2025 recruitment drive.

These posts are part of the 16,347 vacancies to be filled in government schools across the State. Eligible sportspersons can apply online from May 2 to May 31 through https://sports.ap.gov.in and https://sportsdsc.apcfss.in.

Speaking at the Sports Authority headquarters in Vijayawada, Minister for Transport, Youth and Sports Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said the government is committed to empowering sportspersons by offering fair employment opportunities based on merit, without the need for a written test.

“Sports build both physical and mental strength. Recognising this, our government is using sports as a tool for social development,” he said, thanking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for enabling this initiative.

He said 333 posts are allocated in government, Zilla Parishad, and Mandal Parishad schools, 30 in municipal and corporation schools, 22 in AP Tribal Welfare Ashram schools, two in AP Residential schools, four in Model schools, seven in Social Welfare Residential schools, and 23 in Gurukula Welfare Residential schools.

He assured a transparent selection process while warning of strict action against those submitting fake certificates. SHAP Managing Director Girisha and department officials were present at the event.