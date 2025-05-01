Energy Minister Gottipati lays stone for two substations in Andhra's Addanki

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for two new substations with Rs 11 crore in Addanki, reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure.

He announced that more than 70,000 agricultural electricity connections have been provided across the State, with plans to extend 50,000 more in future. The new substations are expected to enhance the power supply for both agricultural and domestic consumers.

Highlighting recent developments in the region, the minister noted that 1,700 outdated electric poles have already been replaced in Addanki, with another 500 planned soon.

He also laid the foundation for a permanent fire station at Singarakonda, replacing the temporary facility and fulfilling a long-standing public demand. Urging civic participation, he called on the people of Addanki to attend the Prime Minister’s public meeting on May 2.