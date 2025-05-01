If you argue in Telugu, we won’t be able to stop you: AP HC's witty remark to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Appearing as a lawyer, YSRCP senior leader Ambati Rambabu sparked amusement in the High Court while making his case during a hearing on Wednesday.
While informing the court about the alleged bias of police in registering cases regarding offensive comments against him and his family members in English, the former minister sought the judges’ permission to switch to Telugu. In response, Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao quipped, “If we allow you to argue in Telugu, we won’t be able to stop you,” asking him to continue in English.
Ambati informed the court that police registered only four cases against five complaints. He argued that police are obligated to register cases upon receiving complaints.
However, government counsel Jayanthi clarified that cases are registered after preliminary inquiries, noting Ambati was not the victim in the fifth complaint.
The court directed police to file a counter and adjourned the hearing to June 18, advising the former minister to present relevant arguments to make his case.
HC’s no to stay TTD tender
The High Court declined to stay a tender notification issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Central Drug Store for medical supplies to its hospitals. The HC permitted the TTD to proceed with the tender process, however, clarified that finalisation would depend on its verdict. Furthermore, the HC directed the TTD to submit a detailed counter and adjourned the hearing to June. The case stems from a PIL filed by K Balaramudu, who alleged that the TTD favoured specific pharmaceutical brands, violating constitutional principles.
TTD’s counsel Prabhakar Sharma defended the process as transparent, while the petitioner’s lawyer JUMV Prasad argued that unequal opportunities could inflate medicine prices.
MLA’s interference decried
Expressing astonishment over an MLA interfering in works under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), the High Court questioned Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju about her interference in works finalised by Grama Sabhas. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Ch Ravi, questioned the Collector’s issuance of administrative approvals based solely on the MLA’s directives, bypassing the Grama Sabha resolutions.
The HC directed the government to submit detailed reports and adjourned the case to May 7. The issue stems from a PIL filed by Mamidi Appalanaidu, alleging that the MLA unlawfully modified 889 NREGS works, with the Collector granting approvals without legal scrutiny.
Plea for bail closed
The High Court closed a petition filed by former I&PR Commissioner Vijay Kumar Reddy seeking anticipatory bail on Wednesday. The ACB case pertains to alleged irregularities in government notifications and bill payments. Acknowledging Vijay Kumar Reddy’s assurance to cooperate with the investigation, the HC stated that ACB officials are free to take further action if the accused fails to cooperate.
His counsel V Maheshwar Reddy informed the HC that his client had responded to ACB notices and pledging continued cooperation.
Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, representing the ACB, urged the court to allow legal action against the accused if he obstructs the probe, a request the court granted while resolving the petition.