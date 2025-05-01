If you argue in Telugu, we won’t be able to stop you: AP HC's witty remark to YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu

VIJAYAWADA: Appearing as a lawyer, YSRCP senior leader Ambati Rambabu sparked amusement in the High Court while making his case during a hearing on Wednesday.

While informing the court about the alleged bias of police in registering cases regarding offensive comments against him and his family members in English, the former minister sought the judges’ permission to switch to Telugu. In response, Justice Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao quipped, “If we allow you to argue in Telugu, we won’t be able to stop you,” asking him to continue in English.

Ambati informed the court that police registered only four cases against five complaints. He argued that police are obligated to register cases upon receiving complaints.

However, government counsel Jayanthi clarified that cases are registered after preliminary inquiries, noting Ambati was not the victim in the fifth complaint.

The court directed police to file a counter and adjourned the hearing to June 18, advising the former minister to present relevant arguments to make his case.

HC’s no to stay TTD tender

The High Court declined to stay a tender notification issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Central Drug Store for medical supplies to its hospitals. The HC permitted the TTD to proceed with the tender process, however, clarified that finalisation would depend on its verdict. Furthermore, the HC directed the TTD to submit a detailed counter and adjourned the hearing to June. The case stems from a PIL filed by K Balaramudu, who alleged that the TTD favoured specific pharmaceutical brands, violating constitutional principles.

TTD’s counsel Prabhakar Sharma defended the process as transparent, while the petitioner’s lawyer JUMV Prasad argued that unequal opportunities could inflate medicine prices.