Prakasam collector lays emphasis on promotion of nature farming

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Collector Thameem Ansariya on Wednesday directed officials and staff of the District Nature Farming Project to sincerely promote natural farming across the district, particularly in Kothapatnam mandal.

“The officials must be available to support enthusiastic farmers who want to adopt nature farming,” she said during her visit to several organic plant nurseries, dairy farms, and nature farming fields in the district. She interacted with farmers and enquired about their incomes and challenges related to natural farming practices. She also inspected a horticulture model field and reviewed techniques used in natural farming. She planted saplings in the horticulture nursery and distributed black gram and yellow gram seeds for compost-making to farmers.