Take up Budameru Canal repairs immediately: Andhra Pradesh Minister

VIJAYAWADA: With the finalisation of tenders for repairing three breaches in the Budameru Canal caused by severe floods last year, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has directed officials to commence work without delay and ensure completion before the onset of the monsoon season.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Nimmala stressed the urgency of flood preparedness and the modernisation of the Budameru Canal, along with progress on the Polavaram Left Canal.

During the meeting, Nimmala instructed the officials to evolve an action plan to increase the discharge capacity of the Budameru Diversion Canal to 37,500 cusecs by completing pending works.

A detailed project report has been sought to channel floodwaters through Kolleru and Upputeru into the sea. He also proposed constructing a parallel channel with a 10,000-cusec capacity to complement the existing Budameru Old Channel.

To bolster flood control efforts, Nimmala also asked the officials to script proposals under the Disaster Management framework with the Centre’s assistance, ensuring coordination among the Revenue, Municipal, and Disaster Management Departments. A report will be submitted to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

On the Polavaram Left Canal, the Water Resources Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the lack of manpower and machinery at construction sites, insisting that work be completed by June.

ENC M Venkateswara Rao, senior engineers, agency representatives, and department officials were present.