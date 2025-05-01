Tension at Congress Bhavan as Sharmila detained after BJP workers hurl eggs

VIJAYAWADA: Tension erupted at Andhra Ratna Bhavan on Wednesday evening after police detained Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila and shifted her to Gannavaram Airport, from where she left for Bengaluru.

Police acted after Sharmila staged a sit-in protest following egg pelting by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists during her press conference. Earlier, they had placed her under house arrest to prevent her visit to Amaravati. The APCC chief accused BJP, TDP, and YSRCP of failing to develop Amaravati and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for betraying promises. She demanded Rs 1.5 lakh crore for capital development, criticising the Centre for offering only Rs 15,000 crore.

Sharmila condemned the attack, questioned police conduct, and held Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha responsible. She demanded attempted murder charges against the assailants and action on crimes against women.