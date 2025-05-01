Thousands witness Nijaroopa Darshanam at Simhachalam during Chandanotsavam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The annual Chandanotsavam festival was observed with traditional fervour at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam on Wednesday. Celebrated on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Chandanotsavam is the only day in the year when devotees are allowed to have the Nijaroopa Darshanam of the deity, as the thick layer of sandalwood paste covering the idol is ceremoniously removed.

Despite intermittent rainfall, thousands of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and neighbouring states gathered to witness the Nijaroopa Darshanam, where the deity was presented without the customary layer of sandalwood paste.

As per temple tradition, hereditary trustee P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, along with his family, participated in the early morning rituals and offered silk vastrams to the deity. Temple Executive Officer K Subbarao received the trustee's family and extended temple honours. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, along with priests from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), also presented silk robes and offered prayers on behalf of the State government.

The first darshan was given to the hereditary trustee's family at around 3.30 am, after which general devotees were allowed into the queue lines. Earlier, rituals including Suprabhatam Seva, Viswaksena Puja, Punyavachanam, Ritwikvaranam, Panchakalavahanam, and Chananottaram were conducted from 1 am onwards.