All set for relaunch of Amaravati works; grand welcome awaits PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for relaunching the works of Amaravati Capital City by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to the itinerary, Modi will land at Gannavaram airport at 2.55 pm, and will be received by the State Ministers.
From there, he will proceed to the helipad near the State Secretariat by 3.15 pm. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will welcome Modi at the helipad, and he will reach the meeting venue at 3.30 pm. Besides laying the foundation stone for various projects in Amaravati, Modi will also launch and inaugurate different projects taken up by the Union Government in various parts of the State.
The State government has taken the PM’s programme prestigiously, and made elaborate arrangements. Around 5 lakh people are expected to attend the PM’s programme, and arrangements have been made accordingly.
The Group of Ministers (GoM) set up for the PM’s programme, said all the arrangements have been completed. Ministers P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Kollu Ravindra (Mines and Excise) and Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies) reviewed arrangements with the officials at the venue on Thursday, and inspected the dais.
Speaking to mediapersons, Keshav said people from all the constituencies of the State will be coming to witness the relaunching of Amaravati Capital City works by Modi.
“In view of the summer, the Chief Minister has instructed us to make all arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the people coming to the meeting. All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the comfort of participants, Keshav said.
Mentioning that a government official has been posted as in-charge of each bus bringing people to the meeting, he said a special in-charge has been appointed for every 25 buses to ensure the safe travel of people.
Apart from providing breakfast and drinking water at the departing time of buses, he said lunch will be provided on the way to the meeting. Similarly, food will also be provided at the parking lots of the venue, he said, adding that the people will also be provided dinner before leaving Amaravati.
Speaking on the occasion, Narayana, Manohar and Ravindra said all the farmers who gave 34,000 acres of land in 29 villages of the capital region, will be involved in the relaunch of development works in Amaravati.