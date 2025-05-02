All set for relaunch of Amaravati works; grand welcome awaits PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for relaunching the works of Amaravati Capital City by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. According to the itinerary, Modi will land at Gannavaram airport at 2.55 pm, and will be received by the State Ministers.

From there, he will proceed to the helipad near the State Secretariat by 3.15 pm. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will welcome Modi at the helipad, and he will reach the meeting venue at 3.30 pm. Besides laying the foundation stone for various projects in Amaravati, Modi will also launch and inaugurate different projects taken up by the Union Government in various parts of the State.

The State government has taken the PM’s programme prestigiously, and made elaborate arrangements. Around 5 lakh people are expected to attend the PM’s programme, and arrangements have been made accordingly.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) set up for the PM’s programme, said all the arrangements have been completed. Ministers P Narayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), Payyavula Keshav (Finance), Kollu Ravindra (Mines and Excise) and Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies) reviewed arrangements with the officials at the venue on Thursday, and inspected the dais.