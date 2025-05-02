Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates 11 MSME parks; reaffirms state’s commitment to industrial growth, job creation

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to industrial growth and job creation, with a vision to create one entrepreneur in every household.

He virtually inaugurated 11 new MSME parks across the State, developed at a cost of Rs 216 crore. The parks are located in Anakapalli, Pileru, Rajanagaram, Badvel, Gannavaram, Panyam, Dhone, Atmakur, Darsi and Puttaparthi constituencies. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Flatted Factory Complex in Rambilli. The government is also developing 39 more MSME parks with an investment of Rs 376 crore.

Addressing a gathering at Nellorepalem in Atmakur constituency, Naidu announced that the government would provide essential infrastructure for industries, including power supply and sheds, to encourage entrepreneurship among youth and farmers.

“The State will generate 20 lakh jobs, and support farmers to become industrialists. Landholders are encouraged to establish nano, MSME or major parks, with special incentives for women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting construction workers’ welfare, promising steady employment opportunities through real estate development and regulatory easing. He highlighted initiatives like relaxing layout permissions and building hospitals for workers.

The Chief Minister also emphasised the government’s pension revolution, noting that Andhra Pradesh spends Rs 33,000 crore annually, benefiting 64 lakh people. He mentioned the increase in pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000 and special provisions for dialysis patients and the bedridden. Highlighting Amaravati’s future prospects, Naidu mentioned the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, and the State’s focus on AI development and regional innovation centres in key cities.