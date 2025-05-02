Andhra CM Naidu inaugurates 11 MSME parks; reaffirms state’s commitment to industrial growth, job creation

NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed the State government’s commitment to industrial growth and job creation, with a vision to create one entrepreneur in every household.
He virtually inaugurated 11 new MSME parks across the State, developed at a cost of Rs 216 crore. The parks are located in Anakapalli, Pileru, Rajanagaram, Badvel, Gannavaram, Panyam, Dhone, Atmakur, Darsi and Puttaparthi constituencies. Additionally, the Chief Minister inaugurated a Flatted Factory Complex in Rambilli. The government is also developing 39 more MSME parks with an investment of Rs 376 crore.
Addressing a gathering at Nellorepalem in Atmakur constituency, Naidu announced that the government would provide essential infrastructure for industries, including power supply and sheds, to encourage entrepreneurship among youth and farmers.
“The State will generate 20 lakh jobs, and support farmers to become industrialists. Landholders are encouraged to establish nano, MSME or major parks, with special incentives for women entrepreneurs,” he said.
Naidu criticised the previous YSRCP government for neglecting construction workers’ welfare, promising steady employment opportunities through real estate development and regulatory easing. He highlighted initiatives like relaxing layout permissions and building hospitals for workers.
The Chief Minister also emphasised the government’s pension revolution, noting that Andhra Pradesh spends Rs 33,000 crore annually, benefiting 64 lakh people. He mentioned the increase in pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000 and special provisions for dialysis patients and the bedridden. Highlighting Amaravati’s future prospects, Naidu mentioned the upcoming Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, and the State’s focus on AI development and regional innovation centres in key cities.
He promised comprehensive development for Nellore district, highlighting projects such as the BPCL refinery worth Rs 95,000 crore, Dagadarthi Airport near Kavali, a new engineering college in Atmakur, and 10,000 jobs from LG’s Rs 5,000 crore investment in Sri City. He also vowed to make Rayalaseema a Green Energy Hub, and reaffirmed his commitment to completing projects initiated by former CM NT Rama Rao.
Naidu outlined a six-point plan for basic amenities for the poor, including housing, tap water, electricity, toilets, LPG connection, and free gas cylinders. He also announced upcoming schemes, such as investment support for farmers, financial assistance for children under Thalliki Vandanam, free education for orphaned children, and expanded WhatsApp governance services.
During the pension distribution programme, Naidu handed over widow pension to beneficiary Ch Sushmitha, and assured her of free coaching for job placement. He interacted with families, offering encouragement and emphasising the government’s commitment to providing quality education and sustainable livelihoods, including drone training in agriculture for the poor family.
Barricade collapses
A barricade and arch collapsed, causing panic among the public at the MSME meeting premises in Narampeta in Atmakur mandal of Nellore district. The incident occurred shortly after the Chief Minister’s meeting concluded. As the barricades gave way, people began to run in fear, but fortunately, there were no casualties. The collapse happened just after Naidu left the venue, avoiding a potential disaster.