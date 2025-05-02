Andhra Minister Lokesh hails PM Modi as India's ultimate shield, promises unstoppable growth for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, declared that even “a hundred Pakistans” could not harm India, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the nation’s ultimate weapon against aggression.

Speaking at an event marking the resumption of Amaravati’s construction, Lokesh condemned Pakistan’s recent actions, particularly the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing it of making a grave mistake by targeting innocent lives.

“Pakistan cannot uproot even a blade of grass on Indian soil,” he asserted, warning that Modi’s decisive leadership could erase Pakistan from the world map. Lokesh claimed Pakistan’s military was in chaos, with personnel resigning or fleeing, calling it a testament to Modi’s formidable influence.

He also criticised the previous Andhra Pradesh government’s “ruinous” 2019–2024 tenure, alleging it had deliberately stalled Amaravati’s development due to personal animosity towards Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He accused the former regime of wasting five years on a three-capital proposal without laying a single brick, thus hampering the state’s progress.

Highlighting the Amaravati movement’s resilience, Lokesh noted its 1,631-day struggle, with participation from children to the elderly under the “Jai Amaravati” banner. He detailed the sacrifices made, including 270 farmer deaths, arrests, police brutality against women farmers, and 3,000 illegal cases filed against protesters.

Saluting the farmers’ unwavering spirit, Lokesh called Amaravati a “people’s capital” that no conspiracy could suppress, crediting Modi for its foundation and asserting that no force could halt its development.

On domestic policy, Lokesh hailed the central government’s caste census decision as a bold, historic step by Modi to empower marginalised communities, addressing decades-long struggles for social justice among backward classes.

Lokesh announced that Amaravati’s construction, relaunched under Modi’s guidance, marked unstoppable progress for Andhra Pradesh. He outlined decentralised development plans, including the Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Bhogapuram Airport, and CNG plants in Prakasam.

Reflecting on the post-bifurcation challenges of 2014, he praised Naidu for balancing welfare and development, with Amaravati chosen as the capital through consensus and built on farmers’ sacrifices. He said regions like Rayalaseema had become electronics and automobile hubs, Godavari districts aqua hubs, and North Andhra pharma and IT hubs.

Lokesh underscored the “double-engine government” of Modi and Naidu, saying the NDA’s 94% seat share in the 2024 elections reflected public trust.

He said Modi’s support—through initiatives like the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone, NTPC Green Energy, and the Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park—demonstrated his commitment to Andhra Pradesh. Lokesh described Modi and Naidu as powerful engines driving development and welfare.

On economic progress, Lokesh revealed that in 10 months, the state had secured Rs. 8 lakh crore in investments, generating 5 lakh jobs. A mega DSC notification for 16,347 posts had been issued, alongside major projects including NTPC Green Energy (Rs. 1.85 lakh crore, 57,000 jobs), ArcelorMittal in Anakapalli (Rs. 1.36 lakh crore, 55,000 jobs), and BPCL in Ramayapatnam (Rs. 97,000 crore, 3,000 jobs).

He said investments from LG Electronics in Tirupati, renewable energy in Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur, Reliance CNG in Prakasam, and pharma and IT in North Andhra were aimed at uplifting all districts. The government, he added, aimed to create 20 lakh jobs in five years, signalling a robust economic vision.