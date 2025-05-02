Andhra Pradesh records highest GST collection of Rs 3,354 crore in April 2025; showcases strong fiscal growth

VIJAYAWADA: The state has demonstrated remarkable resilience and efficiency in tax collection, successfully reversing the downward trend observed in November and December 2024.

Through strategic policy implementation and improved compliance measures, the state achieved sustained growth in GST revenue during the first quarter of 2025, with April 2025 emerging as an exceptional month for revenue collection.

Net GST collections reached Rs 3,354 crore in April, 2025, marking the highest amount collected since the introduction of GST. This impressive performance not only signifies effective tax administration but also reflects the positive economic momentum in the state.

In a release issued on Thursday, Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A observed that the steady increase in tax revenue underscores the strength of the state’s financial framework and the success of various initiatives designed to enhance tax compliance and enforcement.

The net GST collections in April 2025 represent the highest revenue since the introduction of Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Act in 2017.

The IGST settlement of Rs 1943 crore is also the highest revenue since the introduction of the AP Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Act.