AP govt spends highest amount for social security pensions in India: Social Welfare Minister Dola Swamy

ONGOLE: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy on Thursday said the TDP-led NDA government in the State spends the highest amount on social security pensions in the country and is committed to the welfare of poor and marginalised communities.

He visited Vullapalem village in Singarayakonda mandal and took part in the door-to-door NTR Bharosa pension distribution drive. He distributed pension amounts to eligible beneficiaries. He also inaugurated a CC road built at a cost of Rs 20 lakh on the Beach Road route.

Swamy said the government distributes Rs 2,717 crore every month to 63 lakh pension beneficiaries across the state, including Rs 123 crore to 2.83 lakh beneficiaries in Prakasam district. He credited CM N Naidu for increasing the pension amount from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000. He added that the government is fulfilling its promises one by one, citing schemes such as three free gas cylinders, enhanced fishing ban compensation (from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000), and financial aid of Rs 3 lakh to SC and BC housing beneficiaries and Rs 3.25 lakh to STs.

On the issue of SONA boats, Swamy said the State government held discussions with the TN government, which agreed to register cases against owners who crossed interstate maritime borders. Referring to PM Modi’s upcoming visit to Amaravati on May 2, he described it as a game-changing moment.