AP Grameena Bank is second largest RRB

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the Government of India’s policy to strengthen Regional Rural Banks (RRBs), four leading RRBs in Andhra Pradesh have merged to form the Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank, effective May 1.

The banks—Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank, Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank, and Saptagiri Grameena Bank—have been unified under Gazette Notification No. S.O. 1625(E), issued by the Ministry of Finance after consultations with NABARD, the Andhra Pradesh government, and sponsor banks.

The new entity will be sponsored by Union Bank of India and will operate from a temporary head office in Guntur until its permanent headquarters is established in Amaravati.

With over 7,000 employees and 1,351 branches across all districts, Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank is set to become the second-largest RRB in the country by business volume.

The bank aims to offer seamless, customer-centric services while promoting financial inclusion, rural development, and economic empowerment.

Officials have urged customers, employees, and stakeholders to support the bank’s transition and growth.