Australia-based firm to set up Rs 150-crore CBG plant in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step toward renewable energy development in the State, Australia’s Arvensis Group has announced plans to set up a Compressed Biogas (CBG) plant in Andhra Pradesh.

During a meeting with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar in Tadepalli on Thursday, representatives of the company outlined their proposal for the project. The CBG facility, with a capacity of 12 to 20 metric tonnes, will be set up with a budget of approximately Rs 150 crore. He highlighted the State’s vast potential for renewable energy projects and assured investors of comprehensive government support. He further noted that approvals for such initiatives would be expedited through a single-window system.

Expressing satisfaction with the discussions, Arvensis Group representatives confirmed their commitment to starting with the CBG plant. The Minister expressed optimism that the project would create direct and indirect job opportunities for the youth and praised the company for its investment in AP's energy sector.