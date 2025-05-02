Don’t deceive people of AP again: Sharmila to PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, presenting him with a symbolic pot of Amaravati soil as a reminder of his unfulfilled promises made during the foundation-laying ceremony of the State capital in 2015.

In a strongly worded post on X, Sharmila questioned whether Modi’s visit on May 2 to initiate Amaravati’s reconstruction would finally deliver on the decade-old commitment or merely repeat past disappointments.

Accusing the Centre of betraying the AP people, Sharmila said, “Ten years ago, you brought soil and dashed our hopes. You poured water on our aspirations, and left.” She demanded that Modi swear on the Amaravati soil not to deceive AP again, emphasising the need for concrete action over symbolic gestures. She called for a written commitment from the PM to build a capital surpassing Delhi, alongside a clear roadmap for fulfilling the bifurcation promises.

Highlighting the financial burden on the State, Sharmila insisted that the Centre, responsible for the capital construction under the bifurcation act, allocate `1.5 lakh crore over the next three years.