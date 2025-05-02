Guntur SP bans unauthorised drones, balloons ahead of PM Modi's Amaravati visit; sanitation drive, tight security set

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar has banned unauthorised drones and balloons near the Velagapudi Secretariat and surrounding areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2.
The Prime Minister will address a public meeting near the Secretariat, under Thulluru Police Station limits. With helicopter operations planned as part of his movement, police have flagged unauthorised drone flights and particularly black-coloured balloons as security risks.
In a public advisory, the SP warned that any aerial objects flown without permission could disrupt aerial logistics, pose safety hazards, and lead to serious consequences. He stated that violators would face legal action.
The SP appealed to the public to cooperate with security arrangements and follow the restrictions strictly to ensure the safety and success of the high-profile event.
Guntur city spruced up ahead of PM’s visit
Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu launched a major sanitation drive across Amaravati ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on May 2, focusing on parking zones and key areas near the event venue.Commissioner Srinivasulu on Thursday reviewed the arrangements with officials and issued necessary instructions. He said sanitation and health staff from multiple departments were working in coordination to maintain cleanliness throughout the event.
Special sanitation teams have been deployed at the main stage, VIP enclosures and cultural platforms to maintain hygiene until the programme concludes. Authorities have arranged dustbins, dumper bins and compactors for waste collection.
GMC has installed around 600 mobile toilets at parking areas and public locations. Engineering officers have been directed to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to these units.
The Commissioner stressed the importance of effective execution and instructed Deputy Commissioners and department heads to oversee operations continuously. He also asked engineering staff to provide food and drinking water to all workers and personnel on duty. The sanitation drive is part of a larger effort to ensure a clean and orderly environment for the Prime Minister’s high-profile visit.
Control room, coordinators in place for Modi’s programme
Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali has set up a control room at the Collectorate and appointed 25 mandal-level coordinators to ensure smooth and safe transportation of people to the Amaravati Capital Reconstruction Programme on May 2.
At a high-level review meeting, Collector Murali directed officials to prevent any inconvenience to participants. Mandal-wise buses have been arranged, with half the seats allocated for public representatives and the rest for the public. Each bus will have a woman police officer, ASHA worker and engineering assistant. Police personnel will be deployed where women police are unavailable. Officials must record passenger contact details, and staff must ensure their safety until return. Buses, marked with a “P11” tag, will receive meal boxes, fruits and water. They will leave by 9 am on May 2. Food and water stalls are being arranged at four key locations along the routes. The control room and coordinators will provide real-time updates, route and medical aid.