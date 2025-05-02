Guntur SP bans unauthorised drones, balloons ahead of PM Modi's Amaravati visit; sanitation drive, tight security set

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar has banned unauthorised drones and balloons near the Velagapudi Secretariat and surrounding areas ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2.

The Prime Minister will address a public meeting near the Secretariat, under Thulluru Police Station limits. With helicopter operations planned as part of his movement, police have flagged unauthorised drone flights and particularly black-coloured balloons as security risks.

In a public advisory, the SP warned that any aerial objects flown without permission could disrupt aerial logistics, pose safety hazards, and lead to serious consequences. He stated that violators would face legal action.

The SP appealed to the public to cooperate with security arrangements and follow the restrictions strictly to ensure the safety and success of the high-profile event.