IMD forecasts gusty winds, thunderstorms across Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has issued a four-day weather warning for Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several regions from Friday through Monday.

According to the Meteorological Centre, thunderstorms are likely at isolated places across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), Rayalaseema, and the Union Territory of Yanam each day during the forecast period. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated locations in NCAP and Yanam, while SCAP and Rayalaseema may experience slightly lower wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.

In addition to the storm warnings, hot, humid, and discomfort-inducing weather conditions are likely to persist over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Friday and Saturday. The IMD has also indicated that no significant changes are expected in maximum and minimum temperatures across NCAP, SCAP, and Yanam for the next five days, though a slight rise may occur thereafter. Similarly, Rayalaseema is not expected to see major changes in temperature during this period, with a marginal increase anticipated subsequently. Meteorologists noted that a north-south trough is currently extending from an upper air cyclonic circulation over southeast Rajasthan and its neighbouring regions to north Kerala. This trough passes through areas such as West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Interior Karnataka, and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Additionally, lower tropospheric southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, contributing to the present weather patterns.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) reported that no heatwaves are expected across the State on Friday.