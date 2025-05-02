MGNREGA a boon to AP’s rural economy, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan described the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as a backbone of development for both the State and the country, and said the coalition government was committed to the welfare of MGNREGA workers.

Addressing MGNREGA workers at a May Day event in Mangalagiri, the Deputy CM said the scheme was providing employment to around 75.23 lakh workers from 46.94 lakh families in their native villages. He said the State spent Rs 10,669 crore under MGNREGA during the last financial year, including Rs 6,194 crore towards wages. He said the daily wage under MGNREGA had been increased from Rs 150 to Rs 307 after a transparent mechanism was established to curb corruption.

He added that the government had renamed the workers as Rs NREGS Sramikulu’ from Rs NREGS coolie’ to honour their dignity, beginning this May Day. Praising their contribution, the Deputy CM said every worker, like engineers, scientists and doctors, played a crucial role in nation-building.

Pawan Kalyan said the government spent Rs 377.37 crore on constructing 21,564 Gokulams (cattle sheds) and Rs 60.75 crore on 13,500 troughs under the Rs Palle Panduga’ initiative. The coalition government, under CM N Chandrababu Naidu and PM Narendra Modi, would continue to support the welfare and development of MGNREGA workers, he added.

He said 1.21 crore NREGS workers were provided with insurance facilities. While 94 lakh workers were covered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, 27 lakh NREGS workers were provided insurance facility under PM Jeevan Jyothi scheme.