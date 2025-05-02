Plan to expand AP’s road network, says Minister BC Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Roads and Buildings, Investments, and Infrastructure Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announced a comprehensive plan to restore the State’s road network to its former glory.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the State government has allocated Rs 400 crore through the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to develop 1,246 km of district major roads, undertaking 192 projects to enhance rural connectivity.

The Minister revealed that the coalition government, since assuming power, has been working tirelessly to address the severe deterioration of roads caused by the previous YSRCP administration’s neglect.

He highlighted that Rs 861 crore has already been invested to make approximately 20,000 km of roads pothole-free within a stipulated time frame. Additionally, Rs 600 crore is being utilised to upgrade completely damaged State highways and district roads under the ‘C’ category. He noted that rural roads, left unrepaired by the previous YSRCP government, have turned into hazardous stretches with large potholes, causing significant inconvenience and fear among local communities.

Responding to proposals from the Chief Minister’s Office, ministers, MPs, MLAs, and MLCs, the government has prioritised rural road development to alleviate public hardships. The Rs 400 crore NABARD allocation will specifically target these rural roads to ensure better infrastructure. In a move to support contractors, CM Naidu has approved the release of Rs 100 crore to clear pending bills for pothole-free road works. The Minister stated that payments will be processed swiftly based on seniority for contractors who have uploaded their bills, ensuring timely disbursal.

He emphasised the coalition government’s commitment to delivering high-quality roads, addressing the struggles faced by citizens due to pothole-ridden roads over the past five years. He expressed confidence that, over the next five years, the State’s entire road network would be significantly improved, restoring AP’s roads to their past glory.