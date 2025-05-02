PM Modi relaunches Amaravati capital project, calls it the ‘dream taking shape’ of Swarna Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rekindling the long-pending dream of Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital, Amaravati, on Friday at Uddandarayunipalem, where he had laid its foundation stone nine years ago, described it as a land where tradition and progress intertwine.

Addressing a massive gathering, Modi said, “I don’t see just a city, but a dream taking shape. A new Amaravati, a new Andhra.” He highlighted the public’s enthusiasm, noting Amaravati’s Buddhist legacy of peace and its potential as a powerhouse for Vikasit Bharat.

Beginning his speech in Telugu, the Prime Minister paid homage to Andhra’s heritage, invoking Goddess Durga Bhavani and expressing joy at the occasion.

Referring to the foundation stone laying, the inauguration of projects worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore, and Amaravati’s revival, Modi said, “This isn’t merely concrete construction but the foundation of Andhra’s aspirations and Vikasit Bharat’s vision.”

He recalled Amaravati’s historical significance as the “capital of the Gods,” now becoming the state’s capital, calling it a divine sign for a “Swarna Andhra” that will fuel the vision of Vikasit Bharat.

“Amaravati isn’t just a city; it’s the force to transform Andhra into a modern, progressive state,” he said, envisioning it as a hub for IT, AI, green energy, clean industries, education, and healthcare. He pledged central support for building the necessary infrastructure.