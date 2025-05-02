PM Modi relaunches Amaravati capital project, calls it the ‘dream taking shape’ of Swarna Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rekindling the long-pending dream of Andhra Pradesh’s greenfield capital, Amaravati, on Friday at Uddandarayunipalem, where he had laid its foundation stone nine years ago, described it as a land where tradition and progress intertwine.
Addressing a massive gathering, Modi said, “I don’t see just a city, but a dream taking shape. A new Amaravati, a new Andhra.” He highlighted the public’s enthusiasm, noting Amaravati’s Buddhist legacy of peace and its potential as a powerhouse for Vikasit Bharat.
Beginning his speech in Telugu, the Prime Minister paid homage to Andhra’s heritage, invoking Goddess Durga Bhavani and expressing joy at the occasion.
Referring to the foundation stone laying, the inauguration of projects worth nearly Rs 60,000 crore, and Amaravati’s revival, Modi said, “This isn’t merely concrete construction but the foundation of Andhra’s aspirations and Vikasit Bharat’s vision.”
He recalled Amaravati’s historical significance as the “capital of the Gods,” now becoming the state’s capital, calling it a divine sign for a “Swarna Andhra” that will fuel the vision of Vikasit Bharat.
“Amaravati isn’t just a city; it’s the force to transform Andhra into a modern, progressive state,” he said, envisioning it as a hub for IT, AI, green energy, clean industries, education, and healthcare. He pledged central support for building the necessary infrastructure.
Praising Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Modi revealed he had studied Naidu’s initiatives during his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister and applied those lessons in his governance. “Naidu leads the nation in technology,” he said, lauding him as the ideal leader for future tech projects.
Invoking former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao’s vision for a developed Andhra, Modi urged unity to make Amaravati the growth engine of Vikasit Bharat. “Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan, we must fulfil NTR’s dream together,” he said.
Taking a swipe at the previous regime, Modi remarked that the obstacles to the “Praja Rajadhani,” for which he laid the foundation in 2015, have now been cleared under Naidu’s leadership. He assured that the capital infrastructure, including the High Court, Assembly, Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan, would be built on priority.
Modi highlighted India’s infrastructure strides over the past decade, positioning the country among the fastest-developing nations. Andhra has significantly benefited, with thousands of crores allocated to railway and road projects, enhancing both inter-district and interstate connectivity.
These developments, he said, will enable farmers to reach markets faster, boost industries, and promote tourism—such as easier access to the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati via the Renigunta-Naidupeta highway.
He noted that Andhra’s railway infrastructure has transformed, with the state’s railway budget increasing from under Rs 900 crore (2009–2014) to Rs 9,000 crore today. This has enabled 100% electrification, the operation of eight Vande Bharat trains, and the introduction of modern Amrit Bharat trains.
Over 750 railway bridges and underpasses have been constructed, and more than 70 stations are being upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Scheme.
Emphasising the economic multiplier effect of infrastructure, Modi said it increases demand for cement, steel, and transport, and creates thousands of jobs for Andhra’s youth.
He reiterated the NDA’s focus on the poor, farmers, youth, and women, citing Rs 12 lakh crore spent on fertilisers and modern seeds, along with Rs 5,500 crore in crop insurance for Andhra farmers.
The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has delivered Rs 17,500 crore to lakhs of farmers, while the Polavaram project, a joint central-state effort, will transform the lives of millions of farmers.
Modi celebrated Andhra’s contributions to India’s space programme through Sriharikota and announced a new DRDO defence facility, Navadurga missile range in Nagayalanka, which will strengthen national security. He emphasised unity as India’s true strength, citing Ekta Malls like the one in Visakhapatnam that promote handicrafts and the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative.
He commended Naidu’s announcement of hosting International Yoga Day on 21 June, pledging to attend the event in Visakhapatnam to promote yoga globally. “Under Chandrababu’s leadership, we’ll break world records,” he said, thanking the state for the invitation.