PM Modi will launch development projects worth Rs 60,000 crore: Minister Nadendla Manohar

GUNTUR: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar urged the public, political leaders, and activists to ensure the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting scheduled in Amaravati on May 2.

Addressing a Rachabanda programme at Inavolu village in Guntur district, the minister said the event would mark a crucial milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s development. He said the Prime Minister would launch development projects worth Rs 60,000 crore during his visit.

Minister Manohar said the government would develop all 29 capital region villages and recalled how farmers had voluntarily contributed 34,000 acres in just 50 days for Amaravati. “This sacrifice must not go in vain,” he said.

He criticised the previous YSRCP regime for halting projects and dismantling infrastructure such as roads and cables, alleging that it had betrayed public trust and lacked administrative experience.

Highlighting the NDA government’s vision, he said Amaravati would be developed with world-class infrastructure including outer and inner ring roads and an airport.

“This is the first time in India that a Prime Minister is attending a second foundation event for a capital,” he said.