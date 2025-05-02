SCs will lose their status after converting to Christianity: Andhra High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ruled that individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) lose their SC status immediately upon converting to Christianity, thereby forfeiting protections under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The verdict, delivered by Justice N Harinath, came in response to a case involving Pastor Chintada Anand from Kothapalem, Guntur district, who had filed a complaint under the SC/ST Act.

In January 2021, Anand, a pastor for over a decade, lodged a complaint with the Chandolu police, alleging that Akkala Ramireddy and others had abused him based on his caste. The police registered a case under the SC/ST Act. However, Ramireddy and others challenged the case in the High Court, seeking its dismissal.

The petitioners’ counsel, Phani Dutt, argued that Anand, having converted to Christianity and served as a pastor for ten years, no longer qualified as an SC member under the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. The order states that SC individuals who adopt a religion other than Hinduism lose their SC status.