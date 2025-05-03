All set for APPSC Group-I Main exams today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has completed all arrangements to conduct the Group-I Main Written Examinations (Descriptive) from May 3 to 9 for recruitment of 89 posts.

A total of 4,496 candidates are expected to appear for the exams, which will be held across 13 centres in Vizag, NTR (Vijayawada), Tirupati, and Ananthapuramu districts.

The Mains will consist of seven papers, conducted in a Tab-Based format.

APPSC Secretary P Raja Babu stated that hall tickets have been available online since April 21.