Amaravati will be completed in three years: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the day, on which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the works of Amaravati Capital City as a great day, and will be scripted in the history of Andhra Pradesh for ever, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Amaravati will reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people.
Addressing a public meeting, along with the Prime Minister, at Velagapudi on Friday, Naidu exuded confidence that his government with the support of the Centre will complete the works of Amaravati within three years, and will be inaugurated by Modi.
“Now, we are restarting the Amaravati works, and the capital will be built in such a way that every citizen can proudly claim that Amaravati is my capital,” Naidu said.
Recalling that Modi used to look pleasant during the meetings with him in the past, Naidu said the PM appeared deeply anguished when he went to invite him for relaunching the works of Amaravati recently because of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
Maintaining that a strong India has emerged under the able leadership of Modi, he said the country will also grew as a very strong economic force.
Mentioning that under the strong leadership of Modi the world is witnessing the rise of new India, Naidu said when Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the country was ranked 10th in the world economy, and Modi has taken the country from 10th to fifth place in his 11-year rule, he highlighted.
“According to an IMF report, India is expected to surpass Japan, and reach the fourth place this year itself, and surpass Germany to reach the third place by 2027, and will be in first or second place by 2047,” Naidu said. “The country today has the right person at the right time in the right place and he is Prime Minister Modi,” he remarked.
With Modi’s model of welfare, development and empowerment a new India is emerging. Whatever decision Modi takes, it will have the idea of ‘Nation First,’ he lauded.
He felt that Amaravai is not just a city but the sentiment of five crore people which is the reflection of self-respect, self-confidence, hopes and aspirations of the people. In an unprecedented way and creating a world record, 29,000 farmers have given 34,000 acres for the capital, Naidu mentioned, and said when the construction of an excellent capital city was planned, the government that succeeded totally destroyed it, he regretted.
The farmers, farm workers and women had waged an unyielding battle against the repression of that government, he said, and felt that the judiciary had saved Amaravati with the legal battles that followed. Making it clear that Amaravati will be a blue and green city, he said Modi has made several suggestions for building the capital, and all those will be implemented.