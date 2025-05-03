Amaravati will be completed in three years: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the day, on which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the works of Amaravati Capital City as a great day, and will be scripted in the history of Andhra Pradesh for ever, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that Amaravati will reflect the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Addressing a public meeting, along with the Prime Minister, at Velagapudi on Friday, Naidu exuded confidence that his government with the support of the Centre will complete the works of Amaravati within three years, and will be inaugurated by Modi.

“Now, we are restarting the Amaravati works, and the capital will be built in such a way that every citizen can proudly claim that Amaravati is my capital,” Naidu said.

Recalling that Modi used to look pleasant during the meetings with him in the past, Naidu said the PM appeared deeply anguished when he went to invite him for relaunching the works of Amaravati recently because of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Maintaining that a strong India has emerged under the able leadership of Modi, he said the country will also grew as a very strong economic force.

Mentioning that under the strong leadership of Modi the world is witnessing the rise of new India, Naidu said when Modi became the Prime Minister for the first time in 2014, the country was ranked 10th in the world economy, and Modi has taken the country from 10th to fifth place in his 11-year rule, he highlighted.