'Amaravati will emerge as leading city in the country': PM Modi at AP capital city relaunch

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his Deputy Pawan Kalyan to transform Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh into a growth engine for a developed India, citing it as the dream of N T Rama Rao to develop the state.

"We must fulfill NTR’s dreams. Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, together we must do it — and we will do it," Modi said.

While restarting the construction of Amaravati on Friday, the PM emphasized that the state capital city is not just a city but a dream coming true. Alongside the relaunch, Modi laid the foundation stone for several capital city-related projects and dedicated Rs 58,000 crore worth nine other projects to the nation.

Addressing a large gathering, he stated, "This is the beginning of building Swarna Andhra (Golden AP). These are not just concrete structures, but are strong foundations for the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and the vision for a developed India."

Modi expressed confidence that Amaravati, once completed in three years as promised by CM Naidu, will transform the state into a modern and progressive one, and it can fulfil the dreams of every Andhraite.

"Amaravati will emerge as a leading city in the country in fields like Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, Clean Industries, Education, and Healthcare," he added, pledging full support to the state in providing necessary infrastructure.

Recalling his role in laying the foundation for Amaravati as the People’s Capital in 2015, Modi noted that the Central Government has extended its full support over the past decade, and now, under CM Naidu's leadership, development will progress rapidly, prioritizing essential structures like the High Court, Assembly, Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan.

'There's no one better than Chandrababu'

The Prime Minister praised Chandrababu Naidu, saying, "There's no one better than Chandrababu" when it comes to executing large-scale projects quickly while ensuring top-notch quality.

Modi revealed that he had closely observed how Chandrababu developed the IT industry in Hyderabad while he was the CM of Gujarat.

"Chandrababu praised me for adopting technology. But as the Gujarat CM I had observed how he developed the IT sector in Hyderabad and understood the process. Today, I'm able to implement those learnings across the country," Modi said.