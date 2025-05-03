Andhra signs deal to set up India’s first Quantum Valley in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: In a transformative leap for India’s technological landscape, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of India’s first Quantum Valley, set to be dedicated to the nation on January 1, 2026.

The landmark announcement was made at the Chief Minister’s residence in Undavalli during a signing ceremony for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with global giants IBM, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Larsen & Toubro (L&T). These partnerships will anchor the Quantum Valley Tech Park in Amaravati, featuring IBM’s 156-qubit Quantum System Two, the largest quantum computing system to be installed in India.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister underscored Andhra Pradesh’s legacy in driving India’s IT revolution in the 1990s and its ambition to lead the global quantum computing frontier.

Reflecting on past innovations like digitizing seven lakh government records and launching AP Online, he highlighted the state’s shift to “WhatsApp governance” enabled by voice commands.

“This is a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh and India,” Naidu declared. “Quantum computing is unstoppable and will redefine governance and innovation.”

CM Naidu envisioned Quantum Valley as a Silicon Valley-inspired ecosystem, integrating academia, startups, and global expertise. He emphasized real-time analytics and inclusive policies, citing the state’s analysis of 1.7 crore families under the P4 initiative with TCS support.