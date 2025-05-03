Andhra temple wall collapse: Preliminary enquiry reveals structure constructed illegally

VISAKHAPATNAM: A preliminary enquiry into the retaining wall collapse at Simhachalam, which claimed seven lives during the Chandanotsavam festival on April 30, has revealed that the structure was constructed without formal approvals and in violation of the temple’s master plan.
The three-member committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to investigate into the incident completed its initial inquiry in Visakhapatnam on Friday and has since departed for Amaravati.
“Based on our findings so far, everything was done in a hasty manner, based merely on verbal instructions,” said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MA&UD Department and chairman of the inquiry committee.
The committee also includes Inspector General of Police Ake Ravi Krishna and Engineer-in-Chief (FAC) of the irrigation department, Venkateswar Rao.
Panel plans to get extra inputs from devotees
Addressing the media on Friday, Suresh Kumar stated that the construction of the retaining wall lacked official permission and violated norms outlined in the Simhachalam master plan. “We have completed the preliminary investigation. It was learnt that due process was not followed in the construction. Everything appears to have been carried out informally,” he said.
The team interacted with temple priests, Agama experts scholars, and other stakeholders during the course of the inquiry. Agama experts, represented by Vaidiks, flagged a critical lapse pointing out that the wall was erected without consulting traditional Agamasastra practitioners, a clear deviation from established religious construction norms. Soil and structural samples were collected from the collapsed site for further analysis.
The committee also plans to gather extra inputs from devotees who were present at the time of the incident.
Officials noted that the works under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) Scheme were originally scheduled to be completed by August 2024. However, the committee flagged concerns over delays and systemic inefficiencies in implementation.
The enquiry also highlighted a lack of coordination between the Endowments and Tourism Departments. “This coordination gap needs to be addressed and we recommend escalating this integration issue to state-level leadership for resolution,” the committee stated in its observations.