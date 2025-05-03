Andhra temple wall collapse: Preliminary enquiry reveals structure constructed illegally

VISAKHAPATNAM: A preliminary enquiry into the retaining wall collapse at Simhachalam, which claimed seven lives during the Chandanotsavam festival on April 30, has revealed that the structure was constructed without formal approvals and in violation of the temple’s master plan.

The three-member committee appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to investigate into the incident completed its initial inquiry in Visakhapatnam on Friday and has since departed for Amaravati.

“Based on our findings so far, everything was done in a hasty manner, based merely on verbal instructions,” said S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MA&UD Department and chairman of the inquiry committee.

The committee also includes Inspector General of Police Ake Ravi Krishna and Engineer-in-Chief (FAC) of the irrigation department, Venkateswar Rao.