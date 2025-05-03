APSCHE releases schedule for eight Common Entrance Tests

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule for eight Common Entrance Tests (CETs), which will be held across the State from May 6 to June 13, 2025. These computer-based examinations are conducted for admissions into various professional courses offered by universities in Andhra Pradesh.

Designated universities will conduct the respective CETs. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Anantapur, will conduct the AP ECET on May 6, while Andhra University (AU) will hold the AP ICET on May 7. JNTU Kakinada is tasked with administering the AP EAPCET for Agriculture and Pharmacy streams on May 19 and 20, and for Engineering on May 21, 24, 26, and 27.

Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will conduct AP LAWCET and PGLCET in the morning shift of June 5, followed by Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) conducting the AP Ed.CET in the afternoon shift the same day.

AU will also handle the AP PGECET from June 6 to 8, while Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) will conduct the AP PGCET from June 9 to 13 across three shifts daily.

APSCHE has advised candidates to regularly check the official APSCHE portals for detailed guidelines, hall ticket downloads, and exam-related instructions.