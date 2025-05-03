Buddha’s relics enshrined at Vietnam university

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant event aimed at strengthening spiritual and cultural ties between India and Vietnam, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha were ceremonially enshrined at Vietnam Buddhist University on Friday.

The relics will be on public display in Ho Chi Minh City till May 6. The event was led by Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh.

Speaking about the spiritual journey, Durgesh expressed deep pride and reverence. “I feel honoured to be a part of this holy mission. Bringing the relics of Lord Buddha to Vietnam has been a spiritually fulfilling experience. This exhibition stands as a testament to India’s enduring legacy of peace, tolerance, and civilisational wisdom,” he said.

Rijiju explained the cultural diplomacy underpinning the event, highlighting the shared heritage and spiritual bonds between the two nations. The event is expected to draw thousands of devotees, and further cement India’s role in promoting global Buddhist outreach.