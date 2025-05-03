Liquor case: No HC protection from arrest to Dhanunjaya Reddy, two others

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday refused to grant protection from arrest to K Dhanunjaya Reddy, former secretary to ex-Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, P Krishna Mohan Reddy, former OSD, and Govindappa, a full-time director of Bharathi Cements, in connection with the liquor scam case.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said no interim orders could be issued to shield the petitioners from arrest at this stage as the CID sought time to submit details in the case.

The court adjourned the hearing on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the trio to May 7, directing the CID to provide comprehensive details in the case. The petitioners had sought anticipatory bail following the mention of their names in the remand reports of other accused Raj Kesireddy and Chanakya, in the liquor scam case.

During the hearing, senior counsel Vikas Singh, representing Dhanunjaya Reddy, urged the court to issue immediate orders to protect his client from arrest.

However, the judge rejected the plea, emphasising that the court had already postponed the hearing, and that the CID required adequate time to present its case.