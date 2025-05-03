Modi’s Amaravati relaunch program draws crowd

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of people from Krishna, NTR, and Godavari districts travelled to Amaravati on Friday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on the capital reconstruction project. The government arranged hundreds of RTC and private school and college buses to transport the public.

To ensure a smooth journey, authorities provided food, water, and medical aid in each vehicle.

Participants received breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner during the day-long travel. ORS packets, fruits such as bananas and guavas, cakes, and bottled water were supplied to combat heat-related fatigue and dehydration. Water kiosks, buttermilk stalls, and other refreshments were arranged along major routes.

Each bus was assigned a coordinator, a woman police officer, and an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) to address safety and health concerns. Despite efforts to streamline transportation, traffic congestion was reported at toll gates across Eluru, Krishna, and Guntur districts due to the heavy movement of vehicles.