Modi’s Amaravati relaunch program draws crowd

VIJAYAWADA: Thousands of people from Krishna, NTR, and Godavari districts travelled to Amaravati on Friday to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on the capital reconstruction project. The government arranged hundreds of RTC and private school and college buses to transport the public.
To ensure a smooth journey, authorities provided food, water, and medical aid in each vehicle.
Participants received breakfast, lunch, snacks, and dinner during the day-long travel. ORS packets, fruits such as bananas and guavas, cakes, and bottled water were supplied to combat heat-related fatigue and dehydration. Water kiosks, buttermilk stalls, and other refreshments were arranged along major routes.
Each bus was assigned a coordinator, a woman police officer, and an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) to address safety and health concerns. Despite efforts to streamline transportation, traffic congestion was reported at toll gates across Eluru, Krishna, and Guntur districts due to the heavy movement of vehicles.
In West Godavari district, Collector Chadalavada Nagarani flagged off a convoy of 150 buses from the old bus stand in Bhimavaram.
Around 7,500 people departed from various parts of the district to participate in the public meeting.
Nagarani said the arrangements were made as per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
MLAs and local officials monitored the travel process and ensured essential amenities were available for participants.
Police and civic staff were deployed along key junctions to assist with traffic and logistics.
The event drew significant attention as Prime Minister Modi is expected to reiterate the Centre’s support for Amaravati as the capital and highlight the development agenda.
The turnout reflected strong public interest in the state’s capital issue and expectations surrounding the proposed reconstruction plans.