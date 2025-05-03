Tribals in Andhra's ASR seek reinstatement of GO No. 3

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tribal communities in Alluri Sitarama Raju district observed a bandh on Friday, demanding the reinstatement of Government Order (GO) No. 3, which earlier ensured 100% reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in teacher recruitment in scheduled areas.

The protest saw wide participation, with shops closed voluntarily in places such as Araku Valley. Tourist destinations including the Tribal Museum, Padmapuram Botanical Garden, and the Coffee Museum remained shut, while roads across the region wore a deserted look.

Protesters blocked roads and raised slogans urging the government to restore the provisions under GO No. 3. They recalled the promise made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during an election rally, where he assured 100% reservation in government jobs for tribals by reviving the special provisions under GO No. 3.

In response, ASR District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar issued a statement appealing to the tribal communities to withdraw the bandh and cooperate with the government.

He explained that GO No. 3, issued on January 10, 2000, by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Department, provided for 100% reservation for local ST candidates in teacher recruitment within scheduled areas and included a 33% sub-reservation for ST women.