Andhra govt accelerates efforts to finalise designs of iconic towers

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi relaunched the capital city Amaravati works worth Rs 49,040 crore, the State government has accelerated efforts to finalise the designs and kick-start construction of iconic buildings.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Dr P Narayana held a high-level meeting with representatives from top architecture and construction firms including Norman Foster, Hafeez Contractor, and L&T at the CRDA office on Saturday.

The meeting focused on finalising the designs for the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, High Court, and five iconic towers that will form the core of Amaravati’s administrative and architectural identity.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Minister Narayana said, “With the successful relaunch of Amaravati works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are moving ahead with full speed. The meeting focused on finalising the architectural vision for our key government buildings. Our goal is to create world-class infrastructure that reflects the aspirations of the people of the State.”

Representatives from the architecture firms made presentations to the MAUD minister and CRDA officials, showcasing updated design models and conceptual plans for the proposed buildings. Minister Narayana explained the need for both aesthetic appeal and functional design that aligns with Amaravati’s vision as a people-centric, greenfield capital city.

He also extended heartfelt gratitude to the media for their role in highlighting Amaravati as the people’s capital. “The Amaravati works launch event was nothing short of a festival. The people’s enthusiasm was overwhelming, far beyond our expectations. I sincerely thank all media friends who effectively conveyed the significance of Amaravati to the people across the state,” the minister said.