Andhra Pradesh: Tension during survey of Buggamatham lands at Peddireddy’s residence

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed on Saturday morning near the residence of YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy when Tirupati District Endowments and Revenue officials arrived to conduct a land survey at the Buggamatham lands, which are allegedly encroached upon by the former minister.

The State government had earlier directed Buggamatham Executive Officer Venkateswarlu to remove all encroachments and initiate legal action against illegal occupants. Following the directive, notices were issued to Peddireddy and several others.

As part of the process, a survey team reached the Buggamatham lands, located near Peddireddy’s residence on Saturday. Several tenants from the Buggamatham lands confronted officials, questioning how the survey could proceed without giving them sufficient time to respond to the notices. Some, along with their supporters, attempted to obstruct the officials. Tirupati police intervened and dispersed the protestors, allowing the survey to proceed. Officials then set up camp and began measuring the land based on endowment department records.

The incident created a brief period of unrest in Maruthi Nagar, where additional police forces were deployed, and drone surveillance was carried out to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, a tenant named Venugopal addressed the media, claiming the tenants are the rightful landowners.