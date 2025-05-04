CM Naidu lauds Modi’s support for Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed satisfaction over the relaunch of Amaravati capital works, calling it a moment of pride and renewed trust for Andhra Pradesh.

During a teleconference with NDA MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and key leaders on Saturday, Naidu said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of Central support had infused new confidence. “Modi’s words that Amaravati is not just a city but a force have given us great strength,” he said.

Naidu emphasised that the PM Modi’s declaration of Amaravati as the growth engine for the State and his promise to develop it as a national model reaffirm the capital’s future. He said that Friday’s meeting sent a strong message to the nation and praised the public’s enthusiastic participation.

Naidu lauded the collective efforts of ministers, MLAs, and officials in ensuring the event’s success. “Despite lakhs of people attending, the programme was organised smoothly without inconvenience. The entire administration worked in coordination,” he said.

He instructed ministers to expedite Amaravati’s development and complete all projects within three years. Minister P. Narayana was tasked with overseeing the execution. Narayana assured that targets would be met on schedule.

Ministers Ponguru Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Kolusu Parthasarathy, and Satya Kumar Yadav shared their experiences from the event, highlighting the positive public response and the renewed momentum for the capital city.

Naidu concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to building Amaravati into a world-class capital with the support of Centre.