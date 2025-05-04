Rs 25 lakh health coverage for 1.65 crore Andhra families soon: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

NELLORE: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that the State government is set to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme under the NTR Vaidya Seva, offering up to Rs 25 lakh in coverage for 1.65 crore poor and middle-class families in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking after inaugurating a five-bed dialysis centre at the Podalakur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sarvepalli constituency, the minister said the scheme is one of the largest in the country and will be implemented shortly.

He said the initiative would benefit 1.43 crore poor families and 22 lakh middle-class households. In contrast to the previous government, which set up only seven dialysis centres in five years, the current government has established 18 centres in just 10 months, including three in the undivided Nellore district.

Satya Kumar Yadav attributed a rise in kidney, liver, and nerve-related ailments during the previous regime to the consumption of low-quality liquor, blaming the former administration for neglecting public health.

Nearly 4.95 lakh dialysis sessions have been completed in the last 10 months, and the government plans to expand capacity to 6 lakh sessions. Under the STEMI initiative, life-saving injections worth Rs 45,000 are being provided free to heart attack patients during the golden hour. So far, 2,800 patients have received the injections, saving 2,788 lives, the minister revealed.

“The State government also aims to conduct free cancer screenings for 4.10 crore people and has already covered 3 crore. Preventive oncology units with specialist doctors are being set up, with an emphasis on strengthening rural healthcare infrastructure,” he added.

Satya Kumar Yadav appreciated Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for donating three additional dialysis beds, supplementing the five provided by the government. On the occasion, Somireddy urged the minister to appoint orthopaedic specialists to issue disability certificates and upgrade the Podalakur health centre from 30 to 50 beds.

RTC Zonal Chairman Suresh Reddy and other health officials were present.