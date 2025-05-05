26,214 couples tie knot at TTD Kalyana Vedika

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has successfully facilitated 26,214 free weddings at the Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala since April 25, 2016, offering financial and logistical support to deserving and economically weaker Hindu families.

The spacious Kalyana Vedika has become a preferred destination for families seeking a traditional yet affordable wedding ceremony. The TTD provides all key wedding essentials free of cost, including archakas (priests), mangala vadyams (auspicious music), turmeric, saffron, and kankanam (sacred thread). Both sets of parents must be present, or relevant supporting documents must be provided in their absence.

Post-ceremony, six members—including the bride, groom, and their parents—are allowed free darshan of Lord Venkateswara through the Rs 300 special entry gate at the ATC. They also receive six complimentary laddus from the counters.

TTD launched an online booking facility for wedding slots on May 9, 2016, Prospective couples must visit (https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in] (https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in) from any nearby cyber centre to register.

Upon successful submission, an acknowledgment letter is generated, which must be presented at the Kalyana Vedika six hours prior to the wedding for final verification by TTD staff.

Only Hindu couples are eligible. The bride must be at least 18 years old and the groom 21. Second marriages and love marriages are not permitted under this scheme. For assistance, families may contact 0877-2263433.

The government has also established a Hindu Marriage Sub-Registrar’s Office within the Kalyana Vedika premises, enabling couples to register their marriages on-site.

Required documents include age and residence proof, a wedding photo, wedding certificate, hall receipt, and an unmarried certificate issued by the local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO).