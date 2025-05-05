Andhra Minister Lokesh attends Mahankali temple reinstallation festival

Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh was accorded a traditional welcome with temple honors on his arrival.
Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, was the chief guest at the grand reinstallation ceremony (Puna Pratishta Mahotsavam) of the Sri Mahankali AmmavaruTemple in Kantharaju Konduru village, Duggirala mandal, Mangalagiri constituency, Guntur district.
VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday participated as the chief guest in the grand Puna Pratishta Mahotsavam (reinstallation ceremony) of the Sri Mahankali Ammavaru Temple at Kantharaju Konduru village in Duggirala mandal, Mangalagiri constituency, Guntur.

Lokesh was accorded a traditional welcome with temple honors on his arrival. He offered devotional items such as a saree, turmeric, vermilion, and bangles to the deity and took part in the rituals. Priests blessed the minister and presented a memento to commemorate the occasion. Lokesh also performed pujas at the newly built sub-temples of Sri Vighneshwara Swamy and Sri Subrahmanyeshwara Swamy within the temple complex.

The event witnessed a large gathering of devotees and dignitaries, including Legislative Council Chief Whip Panchumarthi Anuradha, Padmashali Corporation Chairman Nandam Abaddaiah, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board Member Tammishetty Janakidevi, TDP Guntur Parliament General Secretary Pothineni Srinivasarao, and TDP Mandal President Kesamaneni Anita.

Later, while returning to Mangalagiri, Lokesh halted at the Buckingham Canal near Kaja and Chinavadlapudi to inspect heavy siltation caused by water hyacinth. He instructed officials to initiate clearance to avoid disruptions for farmers ahead of the monsoon.

