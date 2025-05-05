Five killed, seven injured in three accidents near Ongole

ONGOLE: In a devastating sequence of three road accidents on the Koppolu road flyover along the Ongole-Nellore Bypass Highway, five individuals died, and seven others were injured in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:50 am.
The incidents, which occurred within a 500-metre radius, prompted immediate action from local authorities, with all victims swiftly transported to Ongole RIMS for medical care and further procedures.
The first accident occurred when an egg-carrying lorry collided with a parked lorry, resulting in the deaths of Shaik Rahim alias Ramanaiah (60), a resident of Nellore town, and Ravinutala Babu (42) and Ravinutala Nagendra (20), both from Gudipallipadu in Nellore rural, SPSR Nellore district. The impact was severe, leaving the egg-carrying lorry heavily damaged.
Shortly after, a second lorry hit the already-crippled egg-carrying lorry from behind, adding to the chaos.
As traffic stalled and vehicles piled up, a third accident unfolded at the same spot as a speeding lorry crashed into a stranded car, killing Tirumalasetty Pavani (42) and her son Tirumalasetty Chandra Koushik (16), residents of Koppu Ravuru village in Pedda Kakani mandal, Guntur district, instantly.
SP inspects condition of road at the accident site
Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar arrived promptly at the accident site to coordinate rescue efforts and restore traffic flow. Alongside other police officials, he conducted a thorough inspection of the road conditions at the crash points and initiated inquiries into the factors contributing to this catastrophic series of collisions, aiming to prevent future tragedies on the highway stretch.
Ongole Taluka police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents.
“We have notified the families of the victims, and the deceased and injured have been shifted to RIMS for autopsies and treatment,” Ajay Kumar, Circle Inspector of Ongole Taluka police station, informed TNIE.