Five killed, seven injured in three accidents near Ongole

The incidents, which occurred within a 500-metre radius, prompted immediate action from local authorities; all victims were swiftly transported to Ongole RIMS for medical care.
Prakasam SP AR Damodar inspects the road accident spot at Koppolu flyover near Ongole on Sunday.
ONGOLE: In a devastating sequence of three road accidents on the Koppolu road flyover along the Ongole-Nellore Bypass Highway, five individuals died, and seven others were injured in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:50 am.

The incidents, which occurred within a 500-metre radius, prompted immediate action from local authorities, with all victims swiftly transported to Ongole RIMS for medical care and further procedures.

The first accident occurred when an egg-carrying lorry collided with a parked lorry, resulting in the deaths of Shaik Rahim alias Ramanaiah (60), a resident of Nellore town, and Ravinutala Babu (42) and Ravinutala Nagendra (20), both from Gudipallipadu in Nellore rural, SPSR Nellore district. The impact was severe, leaving the egg-carrying lorry heavily damaged.

Shortly after, a second lorry hit the already-crippled egg-carrying lorry from behind, adding to the chaos.

As traffic stalled and vehicles piled up, a third accident unfolded at the same spot as a speeding lorry crashed into a stranded car, killing Tirumalasetty Pavani (42) and her son Tirumalasetty Chandra Koushik (16), residents of Koppu Ravuru village in Pedda Kakani mandal, Guntur district, instantly.

Prakasam SP AR Damodar along with the Ongole Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) R Suseela, Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Ongole DSP- R SrinivasaRao, Taluka PS- CI Ajay Kumar, Traffic CI Panduranga Rao, Giddalur CI Suresh, NHAI authorities inspected the Road accident spots on the Highway by-pass road near Koppolu flyover and taken up the rescue and traffic clearance measures on Sunday.
Prakasam SP AR Damodar along with the Ongole Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) R Suseela, Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, Ongole DSP- R SrinivasaRao, Taluka PS- CI Ajay Kumar, Traffic CI Panduranga Rao, Giddalur CI Suresh, NHAI authorities inspected the Road accident spots on the Highway by-pass road near Koppolu flyover and taken up the rescue and traffic clearance measures on Sunday.Photo | Express

SP inspects condition of road at the accident site

Prakasam District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar arrived promptly at the accident site to coordinate rescue efforts and restore traffic flow. Alongside other police officials, he conducted a thorough inspection of the road conditions at the crash points and initiated inquiries into the factors contributing to this catastrophic series of collisions, aiming to prevent future tragedies on the highway stretch.

Ongole Taluka police have registered cases and are investigating the incidents.

“We have notified the families of the victims, and the deceased and injured have been shifted to RIMS for autopsies and treatment,” Ajay Kumar, Circle Inspector of Ongole Taluka police station, informed TNIE.

