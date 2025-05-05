Five killed, seven injured in three accidents near Ongole

ONGOLE: In a devastating sequence of three road accidents on the Koppolu road flyover along the Ongole-Nellore Bypass Highway, five individuals died, and seven others were injured in the early hours of Sunday, around 4:50 am.

The incidents, which occurred within a 500-metre radius, prompted immediate action from local authorities, with all victims swiftly transported to Ongole RIMS for medical care and further procedures.

The first accident occurred when an egg-carrying lorry collided with a parked lorry, resulting in the deaths of Shaik Rahim alias Ramanaiah (60), a resident of Nellore town, and Ravinutala Babu (42) and Ravinutala Nagendra (20), both from Gudipallipadu in Nellore rural, SPSR Nellore district. The impact was severe, leaving the egg-carrying lorry heavily damaged.

Shortly after, a second lorry hit the already-crippled egg-carrying lorry from behind, adding to the chaos.

As traffic stalled and vehicles piled up, a third accident unfolded at the same spot as a speeding lorry crashed into a stranded car, killing Tirumalasetty Pavani (42) and her son Tirumalasetty Chandra Koushik (16), residents of Koppu Ravuru village in Pedda Kakani mandal, Guntur district, instantly.