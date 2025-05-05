Krishna district women’s team wins 12th state-level kabaddi tournament

KAKINADA: The Krishna district women’s team claimed victory in the 12th State-Level Inter-District Kabaddi Championship–2025, defeating Chittoor district in a closely fought final match held at NTR Beach, Suryaraopeta.

The three-day tournament concluded on Sunday with Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar presenting the championship trophy and prizes to the winning team.

The championship, which began on Friday, featured over 150 players representing 13 erstwhile districts across 48 matches. The event was organised under the leadership of Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji in coordination with the State and District Kabaddi Associations.

The inaugural ceremony saw the participation of Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish and Peddapuram MLA Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, while MLC K Nagababu and BJP Kakinada District President Bikkina Visweswara Rao attended events on the second day.

Sunday’s grand finale was graced by several dignitaries, including Kakinada MP Tangella Uday Srinivas, MLCs Karri Padmasree and Perabathula Rajasekharam, and MLAs from Anaparthi, Amalapuram, and Kakinada. Also present were Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Thota Sudheer and KUDA Chairman Tummala Ramaswamy.

Minister Manohar lauded the players’ commitment and hailed Krishna district’s triumph as a testament to the growing talent and enthusiasm in women’s kabaddi across Andhra Pradesh.