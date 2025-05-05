Over 70,000 students appear for NEET UG in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (NEET UG) 2025 was conducted smoothly across the State on Sunday, with over 70,000 candidates writing the examination at designated centres in all 26 districts. The exam, held nationwide from 2 to 5 pm, proceeded without major incidents, thanks to elaborate arrangements made by district administrations to ensure fair and orderly conduct.

Attendance was notably high in the north coastal region, where 7,179 out of 7,344 candidates appeared in Visakhapatnam district, 1,525 out of 1,550 appeared in Srikakulam and 1,523 in Vizianagaram.

In the Godavari districts, Kakinada saw 2,812 candidates taking the test, while 2,690 appeared in East Godavari, 1,847 in West Godavari, and 1,162 in Eluru. Rayalaseema districts also recorded high participation, 4,381 in Kurnool, 1,144 in Nandyal, 2,534 in Anantapur, 2,311 in Kadapa, 4,333 in Tirupati, and 677 in Chittoor. In the south, Nellore had 2,852 examinees and Prakasam 1,428.

Among the central districts, NTR stood out with the highest turnout, 13,455 out of 13,625 candidates, across 23 centres. Guntur reported 4,153 candidates at 16 centres, Krishna district saw 1,073 participants, and Bapatla recorded 304 of 316 candidates.

However, chaos was reported at Sri Padmavathi Degree and PG College in Tirupati, where students alleged delayed entry, mid-exam biometric interruptions, absence of a wall clock, and poor staff coordination. Candidates demanded a re-exam and urged the District Collector to probe the alleged mismanagement.

Apart from the Tirupati episode, NEET UG 2025 concluded smoothly across the State.